$0.46 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.55. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 203,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 301,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.