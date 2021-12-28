Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $490,702.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

