Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

CRON traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 3,084,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

