DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

DBVT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 178,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,745. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

