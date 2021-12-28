RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $120.89 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47,935.32 or 1.00051127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $120.89 million and approximately $102,027.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

