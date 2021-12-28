Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64.

On Thursday, October 21st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 679,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

