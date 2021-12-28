Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00228134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00506551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

