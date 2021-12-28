$526.28 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.10 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in QIAGEN by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 279,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.