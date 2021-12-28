Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $557.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $558.10 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,492. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,843 shares of company stock worth $1,567,967. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

