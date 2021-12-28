SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $493,708.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

