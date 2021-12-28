Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,742.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $5,742.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.