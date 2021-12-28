$33.52 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $33.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.64 million and the highest is $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 336,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,048. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

