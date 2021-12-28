Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $707,132.65

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $707,132.65 and $16,986.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.