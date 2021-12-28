SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $810.67 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

