$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post $147.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the lowest is $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $517.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 706,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.