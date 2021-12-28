Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. 1,510,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,271. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

