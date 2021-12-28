Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report sales of $319.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

WEBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEBR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 345,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. Weber has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

