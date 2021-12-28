Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $964.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $966.03 million and the lowest is $963.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 1,238,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.