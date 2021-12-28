PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $169,980.21 and $101.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.34 or 1.00624637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00055736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032574 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.59 or 0.01281542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

