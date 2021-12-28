1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $8.48 million and $15,247.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

