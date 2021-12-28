Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 135,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

