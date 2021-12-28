Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Hold

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.82. 183,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

