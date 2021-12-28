Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) to Hold

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

