$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post $66.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.32 million and the lowest is $65.86 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 29.00.

AVDX traded up 0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.59. 634,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.81. AvidXchange has a one year low of 14.58 and a one year high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

