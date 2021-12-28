Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,524.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $28,524.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $47.36 or 0.00099232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 237,582 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

