Autonio Price Up 6% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $214,601.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.59 or 0.07913530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.80 or 0.99877530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

