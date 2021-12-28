Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 219,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

