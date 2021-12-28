ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report sales of $567.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.43 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

