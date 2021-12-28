Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $59.40

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,191,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,559,000 after acquiring an additional 164,027 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 2,112,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

