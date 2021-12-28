Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

