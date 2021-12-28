VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0003 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $823,079.74 and approximately $132,784.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

