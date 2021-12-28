Smartlands Network Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00018470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $44.92 million and approximately $166,201.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

