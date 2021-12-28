Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.44

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

