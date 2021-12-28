$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post sales of $173.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.43 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $672.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 538,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Calix has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

