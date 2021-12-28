$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will announce sales of $12.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $46.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 67,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,945. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.