Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $2.36 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $162.05 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 70,572,494 coins and its circulating supply is 68,808,330 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

