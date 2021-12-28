Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Shares of BWFG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,604 shares of company stock worth $670,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

