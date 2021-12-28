Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price at $95.50

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HelloFresh from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235. HelloFresh has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

