LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $104.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 1,039,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,057. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

