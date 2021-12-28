Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $473.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,379,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.21. 744,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $465.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

