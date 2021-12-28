Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 120,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $30.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
