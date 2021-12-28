Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 120,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

