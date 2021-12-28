SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.35

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

