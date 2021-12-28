Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.44

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 116287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBGSY. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

