Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

APEI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

