Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 1,342,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,749. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

