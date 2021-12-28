SafeInsure Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $189,157.85 and $361.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,988,550 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

