Merculet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201,608.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 12% against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $201,608.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.