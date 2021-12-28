Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.