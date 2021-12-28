agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Theodore Halkias Sells 21,142 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99.

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $16,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.