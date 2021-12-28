Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,369. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

